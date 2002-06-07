OBITUARY – MONSIGNOR WILLIAM J. FELDCAMP

Reverend Monsignor William J. Feldcamp, Pastor Emeritus of St. Paul Parish, Scranton, died on the 24th day of June, 2025, at St. Mary’s Villa Nursing Home, Elmhurst, under the care of Sacred Heart Hospice, after having faithfully served the Diocese of Scranton for 60 years.

Monsignor Feldcamp, son of the late William Patrick Feldcamp and Mary Moriarity Feldcamp, was born in Scranton on December 24, 1939. He was a graduate of South Scranton Catholic High and attended the University of Scranton. Monsignor received his seminary education at St. Mary’s Seminary, Baltimore, MD and was ordained to the priesthood on June 12, 1965 at St. Peter’s Cathedral, Scranton, by the Most Reverend Jerome D. Hannan, late Bishop of Scranton.

Monsignor Feldcamp served as Assistant Director of Camp St. Andrew, Tunkhannock, Assistant Pastor at Holy Rosary, Scranton, St. Clare Church, Scranton and Our Lady of the Snows, Clarks Summit and Catechist at Kingston Catholic High School.

Monsignor received his first pastorate at St. Mary, Wyalusing in 1979. He was next appointed Pastor at St. Thomas More, Lake Ariel in 1982 and St. John the Evangelist, Honesdale in 1985. Monsignor was appointed Pastor at St. Rose of Lima, Carbondale in 1992 and served for nine years. In 2001 he appointed Pastor at St. Clare, Scranton and in 2007, St. Paul Scranton was added to his pastorate where he continued to serve until his retirement and appointment as Pastor Emeritus on June 29, 2015. After retirement, Monsignor continued to serve the Diocese assisting at St. Mary’s Villa Personal Care and Nursing Home, Elmhurst.

Monsignor also held the Office of Episcopal Vicar for Consecrated Life from 2005 to 2009. He served the Diocese as Dean for priests of Wayne County, Director of Religious Formation, Bishop Hannan High School and was a member of the Diocesan Board of Consultors and the Office of Continuing Education of Priests Advisory Board.

Monsignor Feldcamp was named Prelate of Honor on March 14, 1998 by Pope Saint John Paul II.

He is survived by numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Patrick Feldcamp and Mary Moriarity Feldcamp, and by his sister, Sr. Mary Feldcamp, IHM,

Viewing will take place on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. at St. Paul Church, Scranton. A Vespers will be celebrated at 7:00 p.m.

A Pontifical Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L., Bishop of Scranton, on Monday, June 30, 2025 at St. Paul Parish, 1510 Penn Avenue, Scranton, PA. Viewing will also take place at 10:00 a.m., prior to the 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass. Interment will be in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.

All arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Albert P. O’Donnell Funeral Home, Dunmore, Pa.

Condolences to the family may be directed to the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Villa St. Joseph, Dunmore, Pa.