SCRANTON – In observance of National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in September, the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will celebrate a Mass for Suicide Healing and Remembrance on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at 12:15 p.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter, located at 315 Wyoming Avenue, Scranton.

The Mass will serve to remember loved ones lost to suicide, and to promote healing for those who grieve their passing.

Those attending the Mass will be invited to offer a flower in memory of a loved one who died from suicide. All are welcome.

In the United States, nearly 50,000 people died by suicide in 2023, which amounts to about one person every 11 minutes, according to numbers listed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The government agency also reported that an estimated 12.8 million adults seriously considered suicide, 3.7 million planned a suicide attempt and 1.5 million attempted suicide in 2022.

The Cathedral Mass will be broadcast live on CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton and livestream on the Diocese of Scranton website, YouTube channel and across all Diocesan social media platforms.

For more information, please contact the Diocesan Office for Parish Life at (570) 207-2213.