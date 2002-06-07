His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments as follows:

PASTORS EMERITI

Reverend Richard W. Beck, from Pastor, Blessed Virgin Mary Queen of Peace Parish, Hawley, to Pastor Emeritus, effective October 15, 2025.

Reverend Michael J. Piccola V.F., from Pastor, SS. Cyril & Methodius Parish, Hazleton, to Pastor Emeritus, effective October 1, 2025.

Reverend John S. Terry, from Pastor, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre, to Pastor Emeritus, effective October 1, 2025.

PASTORS

Reverend Sean G. Carpenter, to Pastor, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Montoursville, effective October 1, 2025. Father will continue as Pastor, Resurrection Parish, Muncy.

Reverend Brian J. W. Clarke V.F., from Pastor, Most Holy Trinity Parish, Cresco, to Pastor, SS. Cyril & Methodius Parish, Hazleton, effective October 1, 2025.

Reverend William D. Corcoran, from Administrator pro tem, Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, Williamsport and St. Luke Parish, Jersey Shore, effective October 1, 2025.

Reverend Paschal Mbagwu, from Administrator, St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Pocono Pines, to Pastor, Most Holy Trinity Parish, Cresco and St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Pocono Pines, effective October 1, 2025.

Reverend Michael S. McCormick, from Pastor, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Montoursville, to Pastor, Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, Williamsport and St. Luke Parish, Jersey Shore, effective October 1, 2025.

Reverend Glenn E. McCreary V.E., to Pastor, St. Ann Parish, Williamsport, effective October 1, 2025. Father will continue to serve as Pastor, St. Boniface Parish, Williamsport.

Reverend Joseph J. Mosley, from Senior Priest, Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, Carbondale, to Pastor, Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, Carbondale, effective October 1, 2025.

Reverend Shawn M. Simchock, from Administrator pro tem, St. Ann Parish, Williamsport, October 1, 2025, to Pastor, Blessed Virgin Mary Queen of Peace Parish, Hawley, effective October 15, 2025.



PARISH LIFE COORDINATOR

Deacon Stephen B. Frye, from diaconal ministry, St. Ann Parish, Williamsport, to Parish Life Coordinator, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre, effective October 1, 2025.

Reverend Mark J. DeCelles, from Parochial Vicar, St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Scranton, to Sacramental Minister, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre, effective October 1, 2025. Father will continue to serve as Director of the Permanent Diaconate for the Diocese of Scranton. Father will reside at Our Lady of Hope Rectory.

Reverend Richard J. Cirba V.F., to Priest Moderator, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre, effective October 1, 2025. Father will continue to serve in all his other current assignments.

PAROCHIAL VICAR

Reverend Dias Antony Valiamarathungal, to Parochial Vicar, St. Ann Parish, Williamsport, effective October 1, 2025. Father will continue to serve as Parochial Vicar, St. Boniface Parish, Williamsport.

Reverend Richard Gyansah-Tabiri, to Parochial Vicar, St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Pocono Pines, effective October 1, 2025. Father will continue to serve as Parochial Vicar, Most Holy Trinity Parish, Cresco.



IN RESIDENCE

Reverend Seth D. Wasnock V.E., from Pastor, Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, Carbondale, to Priest in Residence, Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, Carbondale, effective October 1, 2025. Father will continue to serve as Episcopal Vicar for Clergy for the Diocese of Scranton.