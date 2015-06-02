HARRISBURG – March for Life, partnered with the Pennsylvania Family Institute, will host the first ever official Pennsylvania March for Life on Monday, September 27, 2021, in Harrisburg, PA. The event will take place on the Pennsylvania House of Representative’s first day back in session when marchers will rally at the front steps of the state capitol to call on legislators to protect unborn children. It will feature a compelling lineup of renown national and local pro-life leaders.

“We are proud to host this first-ever Pennsylvania March for Life and to be joined by so many remarkable pro-life leaders who in their own ways work daily to build a culture of life. We hope this event will energize the people of Pennsylvania to help shape local policies that respect the rights of the unborn,” said Jeanne Mancini, President of March for Life Defense and Education Fund.

“Since the 1973 Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court abortion decision, well over two million unborn babies have lost their lives to abortion in Pennsylvania alone,” said Michael Geer, president of Pennsylvania Family Institute. “Every day in our commonwealth, the lives of over 80 unborn babies are taken through abortion. And that’s why we march. It’s time for this to end.”

WHO:

Speakers and participants in the rally will include:

PA House Rep. Kathy Rapp, 65th District

Speaker of the House. Rep. Bryan Cutler, District 100

Majority Leader, Senator Leader Kim Ward, District 39

Ryan Bomberger, president of the Radiance Foundation

Abby Johnson, And Then There Were None, Pro Love Ministries

Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life

Toni McFadden, Founder of Relationship’s Matter

Michael Geer, president of Pennsylvania Family Institute

Elena Liguori – U. of Pittsburgh Alumni 2020, Current Masters of Science in Bioengineering/Medical Product Engineering at U. of Pittsburgh, December 2021

Bishop Gainer, Diocese of Harrisburg

Covenant Christian Academy Choir

Herb Lusk III, Greater Exodus Baptist Church

WHEN:

11:00 AM – Rally w/ speakers (listed above)

12:00 PM – March around PA State Capitol Building

WHERE:

The Rally will take place on the front steps of the State Capitol Building at 501 N 3rd Street, Harrisburg, PA 17120. (corner of 3rd Street and State Street)