September 21, 2021

His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments, effective as follows:

Reverend Richard J. Cirba, to Dean, Wilkes-Barre Deanery of the Diocese of Scranton, effective September 20, 2021. Father Cirba will continue to serve as Pastor, Saint Robert Bellarmine Parish, Wilkes-Barre, and Pastor, Exaltation of the Holy Cross Parish, Hanover Township.

Reverend Joseph J. Evanko, to Episcopal Vicar, Southern Pastoral Region of the Diocese of Scranton, effective September 20, 2021. Father Evanko will continue to serve as Pastor, Saint Jude Parish, Mountain Top, and Pastor, Saint Mary, Help of Christians Parish, Dorrance.

Priest Personnel Board:

Reverend Andrew S. Hvozdovic, Pastor, Gate of Heaven Parish, Dallas, and Our Lady of Victory Parish, Harvey’s Lake, appointed to a 3 year term, effective September 20, 2021.

Reverend Jonathan P. Kuhar, Assistant Pastor, Saint John Neumann Parish and Saint Paul of the Cross Parish, Scranton, appointed to a 3 year term, effective September 20, 2021.

Reverend John S. Terry, Pastor, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre, re-elected to a 3 year term, effective September 20, 2021.

Reverend Seth D. Wasnock, Pastor, Saint Maria Goretti Parish, Laflin, elected to a 3 year term, effective September 20, 2021.