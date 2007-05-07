PECKVILLE – As the faithful of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish concluded noon Mass on Thursday, May 8, they knew that white smoke was pouring from the chimney atop the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel.

Just 24 hours later, they gathered once again overjoyed at the history-making selection of American Pope Leo XIV.

“I am shocked, but thrilled… I’m excited about the future of our church,” Father Andy Kurovsky, pastor, said. “Ever since I was a child, we were told there will never be an American pope, but nothing is impossible with God, and the Holy Spirit was at work!”

Before his parish’s Mass on Friday, parishioners also gathered for a special Holy Hour to pray for Pope Leo XIV.

“I think (his election) is going to bring about a renewed enthusiasm, especially among many of our young people,” Father Kurovsky added. “Last night, I was doing some confirmation interviews with our eighth graders, and I talked a little about the pope and I could see that they’re excited about the fact that he’s from the United States.”

Patti Dennis of Montdale said she yelled and cried when Cardinal Robert Prevost walked out onto the balcony overlooking St. Peter’s Square.

“It was overwhelming. It gave me such a lift. I’ve been in such a ‘high’ since it happened. It’s just an overwhelming feeling,” Dennis explained.

While certainly proud that the new pope is American, parishioners admit they are simply excited to once again have a spiritual father.

“We’re all very excited about Pope Leo being our new pope and we’re so happy to celebrate that,” sacristan Anthony Beard stated. “I’m sure that Pope Leo will do everything that he can to keep us moving forward.”

“I think he’ll carry on the work of Pope Francis, and I think the church will welcome it,” parishioner Ray Colleran said.

After recognizing Pope Leo XIV has a connection to Pennsylvania – being an alumnus of Villanova University – parishioners like Colleran were excited.

“My wife and I have a Villanova connection. Our daughter went to Villanova so we’re all happy with that,” he added.

“I won’t hold it again him. I went to Penn State,” parishioner Janice Bauman joked.

Moving forward, many parishioners are hopeful that Pope Leo XIV will understand their needs, speak to their hearts and welcome them into the Church. In return, they promise to continue praying for him.

“I wish him the best,” parishioner Nadine Greco said. “I will pray every day for him.”