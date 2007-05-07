SCRANTON – The Cardinal-electors were most accommodating to a group from the Diocese of Scranton who just happened to be traveling in Rome and the Vatican when Pope Leo XIV was elected Supreme Pontiff of the Catholic Church on May 8.

Since the papal electors reached a two-thirds majority to elevate His Eminence, Robert Cardinal Prevost to the papacy- making him the first American pope – on that Thursday evening, members of the TravelWorld charter group can now exclaim: “We were in Rome when the Pope was elected!”

As the local vacationers were scheduled to return home on Friday, May 9, one more papal vote resulting in “black smoke” would probably have meant missing out on history.

TravelWorld tourists Patrick and Diane Augello Collins of Pittston, where they are members of Saint Joseph Marello Parish, will forever treasure their serendipitous good fortune.

“Being in Saint Peter’s Square during the conclave was the most beautiful, amazing experience which we will never forget,” Diane said, as the couple also had the opportunity to visit Pope Francis’ tomb in the nearby Basilica of Saint Mary Major.

“Feeling the faith and excitement of the people from all over the world was simply wonderful,” she added. “We are so blessed and grateful to be a part of this historical moment. We never thought that our dream trip to Rome would be part of a global event!”