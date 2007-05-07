SCRANTON – With deep joy and great anticipation, the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, is inviting all faithful from the Diocese of Scranton to participate in a Diocesan Pilgrimage to the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, in celebration of the ongoing Jubilee Year of Hope.

The 2025 Jubilee Year is a sacred time of renewal, reconciliation, and grace for the entire Church – a time to rediscover the hope that only Christ can give in a world marked by anxiety, division, uncertainty, and fear.

This Pilgrimage will be a visible sign that hope is alive in our hearts, in our families and in the Church of Scranton.

The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception – affectionately known as “Mary’s House” to honor Our Blessed Mother – has been designated as a special place of pilgrimage during Jubilee Year 2025 by the Administrative Committee of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

The Pilgrimage will include a welcome by the Vice Rector of the National Shrine, the opportunity for tours, private prayer and Confessions, along with a Eucharistic Holy Hour with Rosary in the Upper Church and a Pontifical Mass celebrated by Bishop Bambera.

Bus transportation is being planned from various communities throughout the Diocese. The cost per participant is $80.

Registration is open now and will close on Aug. 18.

Parishes are being highly encouraged to work toward filling a bus of their own parishioners – but anyone can register for the pilgrimage by visiting dioceseofscranton.org.

Please save the date – and register early to save your spot – as the Diocese of Scranton “fans the flame of hope that has been given us” during this special Jubilee Year.