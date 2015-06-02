On Saturday January 27th members of the Lackawanna County Mens and Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians celebrated the Feast of Saint Bridget of Ireland, at the Parish Community of St Patrick Church in Scranton.

LAOH County Board Officer, Maureen Wallace was our Lector at St Bridget’s Mass.

Symbols associated with Saint Brigid of Ireland were carried up the aisle with the Gifts by members of the LAOH and presented to Father Fox who placed them on the altar.