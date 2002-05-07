On the evening of St. Joseph’s Day, the Knights of Columbus John Paul II Council 13935 participated in a moving celebration at the 7:00 PM Mass at St. Joseph’s Church in Matamoras, Pennsylvania. In a powerful display of faith and fraternity, the Council processed into the church carrying their newly acquired statue of St. Joseph, elevated on a handcrafted litter.

The statue, which made its public debut that evening, is a traditional depiction of St. Joseph the Worker, holding a carpenter’s square and lilies—symbols of his vocation, his purity, and his role as a humble, steadfast guardian of the Holy Family. The litter, which had been used just three days earlier in the local St. Patrick’s Day Parade, was designed and built by members of the Council to support processions throughout the liturgical year. Its elegant, sturdy frame added a solemn beauty to the moment as the Knights brought St. Joseph into his namesake parish.

“This was a beautiful way to honor St. Joseph,” said Ed Gutierrez, who helped lead the effort to organize the procession. “We’ve talked for years about doing something like this, and to see it finally come together on his feast day — at St. Joseph’s Church no less — it just felt right. The statue and the litter aren’t just for display. They’re tools of devotion, meant to inspire and bring our parish family closer to the saints and to Christ.”

The Mass, celebrated by Fr. Joseph Manarchuck, included a homily reflecting on the silent strength of St. Joseph, his obedience to God, and the vital role he plays as patron of the Church. Father also expressed gratitude to the Knights for enhancing the celebration with their visible witness of devotion.

The Council plans to incorporate the statue and litter into future parish events and feast days, including Corpus Christi and the Assumption, helping to foster a renewed sense of beauty, reverence, and tradition in the liturgical life of the parish.

As the Knights of Columbus continue their mission of service, prayer, and brotherhood, their participation in the St. Joseph’s Day Mass stands as a testament to their devotion to the saints and their deep commitment to the spiritual life of the Church.

St. Joseph the Worker, pray for us.