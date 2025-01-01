The Knights of Columbus of St. Michael’s Parish, Canton, Pa., JFK Council #5517 conducted a Food for Families Thanksgiving Food Drive and were able to give the Canton Area Food Pantry a monetary donation of $780.00 which qualified us for a $100.00 rebate from the Supreme Council of the Knights of Columbus. Presenting the rebate check to the Canton Area Food Pantry is Grand Knight Ralph Lepper.

Accepting the check is The CAFP Treasurer Charlotte Moses, along with the CAFP Director, Cathy Cole. The food pantry appreciates all the Knights do for them throughout the year and the Knights are grateful to serve.