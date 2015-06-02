Milford, PA — December 4, 2024 — The Knights of Columbus John Paul II Council 13935 is proud to announce the donation of 72 brand-new coats to the Tri-State Family & Pregnancy Center as part of the Knights of Columbus Coats for Kids program. This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to the principles of Charity, Unity, Fraternity, and Patriotism, which are the cornerstone of our Catholic fraternity.

The Coats for Kids program is a vital part of our mission to serve the community by addressing the essential needs of children. With winter fast approaching, these coats will ensure that local children are kept warm and safe during the cold months.

The Tri-State Family & Pregnancy Center, a valued community partner, plays a critical role in supporting families and mothers facing unexpected pregnancies. Through comprehensive services such as parenting classes, material assistance, pregnancy counseling, and resources for young children, the center is a beacon of hope and compassion in the region.

“As Knights, we are called to put our faith into action through the principals of Faith, Family, Community, and Life,” said Joe Saski, Grand Knight of Council 13935. “By partnering with organizations like the Tri-State Family & Pregnancy Center, we are living out the principle of Charity and making a tangible difference in the lives of families in our community.”

The Knights of Columbus is a global Catholic fraternity founded on the principles of Charity, Unity, Fraternity, and Patriotism. With faith as our foundation, we carry out numerous initiatives to support our communities, families, and those in need.

For more information about the Coats for Kids program or the Knights of Columbus John Paul II Council 13935, please contact the council program director, Antonio Perito, at St. Patrick’s Parish in Milford PA.

About the Tri-State Family & Pregnancy Center

The Tri-State Family & Pregnancy Center is dedicated to providing compassionate support to individuals and families in need. Their services include free pregnancy tests, parenting classes, counseling, material assistance such as diapers and clothing, and educational resources for parents. By empowering families with resources and guidance, the center fosters a culture of life and hope in the tri-state area.

About the Knights of Columbus

Founded in 1882, the Knights of Columbus is a Catholic fraternal organization committed to serving the Church, communities, and families. With over 2 million members worldwide, the Knights strive to make a meaningful impact through faith in action, rooted in the core principles of Charity, Unity, Fraternity, and Patriotism.