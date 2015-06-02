December 3, 2024

His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments, effective January 8, 2025:

Reverend Benito Hierro Aquino, CSMA, from Parochial Vicar, St. Nicholas-St. Mary Parish, Wilkes-Barre, to Parochial Vicar, Holy Name of Jesus Parish, West Hazleton and Holy Rosary Parish, Hazleton. Fr. Hierro Aquino will reside at Annunciation Rectory, Hazleton.

Reverend Sergio Leon Pamplona Henao, from Parochial Vicar, Holy Name of Jesus Parish, West Hazleton and Holy Rosary Parish, Hazleton to Parochial Vicar, St. Matthew Parish, East Stroudsburg and Most Holy Trinity Parish, Cresco. Fr. Pamplona Henao will reside at St. Matthew’s Rectory, East Stroudsburg.

Reverend Jaime Perez Restrepo, from Parochial Vicar, St. Matthew Parish, East Stroudsburg and Most Holy Trinity Parish, Cresco, to Senior Priest, St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Scranton and Hispanic Ministry Coordinator for Northern Pastoral Region and Western Pastoral Region.