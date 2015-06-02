The Knights of Columbus Council 8613 Conyngham/ Drums generously donated toward the pro-life educational efforts of The VOICE of JOHN Ministry. Presenting the donation were Grand Knight, Bill Pendziwiatr, along with Knight Tom Jones. Tom Jones recently chaired a Baby Bottle Drive at Saint John Bosco and Sacred Heart Weston Churches. Together they presented the check to Maryann Lawhon, The VOICE of JOHN CEO and Ed Pane, LCSW who serves on the Board of Directors.

The Knights of Columbus stands firmly with us in defense of the Sanctity of Human Life. Tom Jones spoke of how “the killing of the child in the womb destroys not only that child, but generations of youth”.

The VOICE of JOHN is a pro-life ministry which has taken a lead in education throughout the State by developing a curriculum for grades K – 12. More recently Lawhon spoke alongside Geri Featherby as they presented at Marywood University and Misericordia University, speaking of the post abortive healing journey and offering rape intervention from a pro-life perspective.

The mission of the Ministry is to reach out with compassion to men and women facing a crisis pregnancy, offer healing for those suffering from post-abortive syndrome, to offer guidance to those facing end of life decisions, and to advocate for children with Down Syndrome or other genetic anomalies. Lawhon is now a national speaker, educating on issues of abortion, infanticide, euthanasia, and assisted suicide.

To arrange for a speaker at your church, school, or civic organization, contact The VOICE of JOHN Ministry at thevoiceofjohn1977@gmail.com or call our office at 570-788-JOHN (5646).