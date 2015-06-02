Gate of Heaven Church, Dallas recently held its annual Summer Music Camp. The theme of this year’s camp was “On Pilgrimage with Jesus “.

During the week, campers participated in a mock pilgrimage to sites of Eucharistic Miracles in honor of the current Eucharistic Revival and in solidarity with the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage, which took place this past May-July.

Other camp activities included choir rehearsals, games, crafts, daily teachings, and snacks. The camp concluded with a youth liturgy in which music campers participated.