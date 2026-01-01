BRODHEADSVILLE – The Diocese of Scranton will bring together Hispanic Catholics from across northeastern and north central Pennsylvania on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, for the sixth annual Hispanic Heritage Mass & Celebration at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish in Brodheadsville.

This year’s theme, “Unidos Somos Más” – “United We Are More,” reflects both the rich diversity of the Diocese’s Hispanic communities and the Catholic faith that unites them. Hispanic Catholics throughout the Diocese represent many countries, cultures and traditions, but together they form one community of faith and one Body of Christ.

The celebration will begin with a noon Mass, with the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, serving as principal celebrant.

A Marian procession following Mass will recognize the deep devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary found throughout Hispanic and Latino cultures. Different communities may honor Mary through distinct titles and traditions, but their devotion points to the same Mother of Christ and offers a beautiful expression of unity within the Church.

International Catholic evangelist and speaker Salvador Gómez will also be in attendance, sharing a message of faith and hope for families and young people.

The celebration will last well into the afternoon with fellowship featuring food, music, folkloric dance, cultural activities and a youth soccer tournament.

The gathering will take place during National Hispanic Heritage Month, observed Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. First established nationally as a weeklong observance in 1968, Hispanic Heritage Month took its current form two decades later, when Congress expanded the commemoration to a 30-day period. Its mid-September beginning also coincides with the independence anniversaries of several Latin American nations.

For the Diocese of Scranton, Hispanic Heritage Month provides an opportunity not only to celebrate where our communities come from, but also to recognize the gifts Hispanic Catholics bring to the life and future of the Church.

That is the deeper meaning of “Unidos Somos Más.”

It is an invitation to strengthen relationships across cultures and parishes, celebrate the traditions that make each community unique, and recognize that our shared faith in Jesus Christ is greater than anything that separates us.