SCRANTON – The 2026-27 Catholic Ministries Appeal marks the 40th Annual Appeal of the Diocese of Scranton, continuing a tradition of generosity and stewardship that began with the Bishop’s Annual Appeal and transition to the Diocesan Annual Appeal and, most recently, the Catholic Ministries Appeal.

While much has changed over four decades, the purpose remains the same: when we unite as one local Church, we can accomplish far more together.

This year, we see that impact in a special way with the reestablishment of Saint Pius X Seminary in the former Cathedral Convent in Scranton.

Through your prayers and financial support, the Appeal also helps care for those most in need, strengthens our parishes and supports vital ministries throughout the Diocese’s 11 counties.

For more on the many Catholic ministries funded by the Catholic Ministries Appeal, including Vocations and Seminarian Support, Catholic Schools, Catholic Social Services, Catholic Media and Communications, Parish Life and Parish Grant Support, refer to pages 3-6 of this edition of The Catholic Light.

As parishes celebrate Commitment Weekend, we invite you to join us in answering this annual call to stewardship and to prayerfully discern your gift toward this year’s $4.5 million goal.

Thank you for helping us celebrate 40 years of generosity, ministry, and shared mission!

To donate to the Appeal, or learn more about the Catholic ministries it funds, visit AnnualAppeal.org.