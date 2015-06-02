Four local nonprofits are joining forces to provide gifts this holiday season. The Catherine McAuley Center, Catholic Social Services, Friends of the Poor and the Salvation Army are connecting community donors with families living at or below the poverty line to bring a little bit of joy under the tree this Christmas.

This collaborative effort expects to serve an estimated 1,500 families.

The first 25% of families to register on Tuesday, October 3 will be paired with donors in the community to receive gifts. The remaining families will register to “shop” (at no cost) for donated toys for their children at a giveaway hosted at the University of Scranton in late December.

To register to receive gifts, visit the Facebook pages of any of these non-profits at 9AM on October 3 for the online link to register. Registration will be first come, first serve.

Ways to support this project:

Purchase gifts for an assigned family by visiting: https://forms.gle/AsZpZ8C6NC6aWLcX8

Donate new, unwrapped gifts to any participating agency

Make a monetary donation to the Catherine McAuley Center or Friends of the Poor with a memo indicating “Christmas for Kids”

Volunteer at the Community Giveaway

As we continue to see the need in our community grow, it is important to make the largest impact, and by working together we believe we can best serve the kids of NEPA. More information can be found by visiting: https://www.catherinemcauleycenter.org/adopt