

September 29, 2023

His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments, effective as follows:

Reverend Andrew Amankwaa, from Administrator pro tem, Saint Brigid Parish, Friendsville, effective October 20, 2023 and Administrator pro tem, Most Holy Trinity Parish, Susquehanna, effective October 24, 2023 to Administrator pro tem, Saint John Vianney Parish, Montdale, effective October 24, 2023.

Reverend Michael Amo Gyau, to Parochial Vicar, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Jermyn, effective October 24, 2023. Father will remain Parochial Vicar, Christ the King Parish, Archbald.

Reverend Thomas Augustine, from ministry, Diocese of Nellore, India, to Administrator pro tem, St. Brigid Parish, Friendsville, effective October 20, 2023.

Reverend J. Duane Gavitt, from Chaplain, Holy Redeemer High School, Wilkes Barre, effective September 29, 2023. Father will remain Pastor, Holy Rosary Parish, Hazleton, and Holy Name of Jesus Parish, West Hazleton.

Reverend Ryan P. Glenn, to Pastor, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Jermyn, effective October 24, 2023. Father will remain Pastor, Christ the King Parish, Archbald.

Reverend John C. Ruth, from Pastor, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Jermyn, to Pastor, Most Holy Trinity Parish, Susquehanna, effective October 24, 2023.

Reverend Philbert Takyi-Nketiah, to Chaplain, Holy Redeemer High School, Wilkes-Barre, effective September 29, 2023. Father will remain Parochial Vicar, St. Jude Parish, Mountain Top, and Our Lady Help of Christians Parish, Dorrance.

Reverend Seth D. Wasnock, V.F., from Administrator pro tem, Saint John Vianney Parish, Scott Township, effective October 24, 2023. Father will remain Pastor, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish and Saint Rose of Lima Parish, Carbondale.

DEACON

Deacon James L. DiSimoni, from Diaconal Ministry, Diocese of Erie, to Diaconal Ministry, Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge, effective September 29, 2023.