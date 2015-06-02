Members of Knights of Lithuania Council 143, Pittston, celebrated the feast of St. Casimir with a Mass held on Sunday, March 5 at St. John the Evangelist Church.

A luncheon and Amber District meeting in the Monsignor Bendik Center followed the service.

Pictured are Council 143 members, Amber District officers and clergy, front row, from left to right, Tom Wierbowski, Judy Stodolny, Mary Claire Voveris, Marilyn Fitzgerald, Dennis Palladino, Janet Palladino, Eileen Kelly, Jean Mihalick, Barbara Miller. Second row, from left to right, John Kovaleski, Irene Kovaleski, Mike Loncoski, Cathy Talarico, Rob Kiska, Mary Portelli, June Supey, Sylvia Waxmonsky, Don Waxmonsky, Reverend Joseph Elston, Deacon David Marx, Tom Miller. Third row, from left to right, Greg Wolovich, Jr., Bill Sodnik, Joe Francik. Absent from photo was Camille Stanis.