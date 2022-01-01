Through the intercession of “Virgen de Guadalupe,” plans for the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe in December are proceeding in many different parishes.

Particularly in the areas of large Latino populations in the Diocese of Scranton, the annual observance commemorates the appearance of the Virgin Mary to a Mexican Indian peasant — now venerated as Saint Juan Diego — in December 1531 in Tepeyac, near present-day Mexico City.

The Blessed Mother’s appearance is believed to have resulted in millions of conversions to Catholicism, and her message of hope continues to inspire those of Hispanic descent.

In 1946, Pope Pius XII declared Our Lady of Guadalupe as Patroness of the Americas.

The Our Lady of Guadalupe feast on Dec. 12 will culminate a host of celebrations being planned throughout the Diocese, especially in those parishes made up of significant Hispanic/Latino communities.

Everyone is welcome to join in the following celebrations:

East Stroudsburg

Saint Matthew Parish

December 1 to December 11

7:00 p.m. Rosary in the Church

(Except December 4 and 5)

December 4

Welcoming of Guadalupana Torch

12:30 p.m. Meeting location: Rite Aid Pharmacy parking lot

2:00 p.m. Solemn Mass celebrated by Bishop Joseph C. Bambera

December 5

Departure of Guadalupana Torch

12:00 p.m. The Torch is taken to the town of Suffern, N.Y.

Free bus transportation will be provided for those who would like to join. You must reserve your space in advance. Call (570) 236-2012 or (917) 930-1390

December 11

7:30 p.m. Traditional Mañanitas and vigil in honor to Our Lady of Guadalupe

December 12

7:00 p.m. Mass in honor to Our Lady of Guadalupe

Hazleton

Annunciation Parish

December 2 to December 10

6:30 p.m. Novena

7:00 p.m. Mass

December 11

12:00 p.m. Mass

December 12

5:00 a.m. Mañanitas

Jermyn

Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish

December 11

12:00 p.m. Mass; Reception After

Meshoppen

Saint Joachim Church

December 10

4:00 p.m. Mass at Saint Joachim

6:00 p.m. Reception in the Hall of the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 99 E. Tioga Street, Tunkhannock

December 12

5:00 a.m. Traditional Mañanitas at Saint Joachim Church

Scranton

December 2 to December 10

6:30 p.m. Novena

Saint Paul of the Cross Church

December 11

Cathedral of Saint Peter

12:15 p.m. Solemn Mass celebrated by Bishop Joseph C. Bambera. Reception after at Diocesan Pastoral Center across the street

December 12

3:00 a.m. Street procession begins at the Cathedral of St. Peter and will conclude at St. Paul of the Cross.

4:30 a.m. Mañanitas at St. Paul of the Cross Church

6:30 a.m. Morning Mass.

7:00 p.m. Mass at St. Paul of the Cross

Wilkes-Barre

Saint Nicholas Parish

December 11

6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Vigil

December 12

5:00 a.m. Mañanitas

4:00 p.m. Street procession starting at 607 N. Franklin St. Wilkes Barre, (Fortoso Family)

Accompanied by Chinelos, Moras and Dance of the Tacuates.

6:00 p.m. Solemn Mass celebrated by Bishop Joseph C. Bambera

7:00 p.m. Reception in the school cafeteria immediately after mass