AWALI, BAHRAIN – As a member of the Diplomatic Corps of the Holy See, Scranton diocesan priest Monsignor Christopher Washington was among the traveling entourage of His Holiness, Pope Francis, when the Holy Father made his recent Apostolic Journey to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

During the papal visit, the Pope met with the King of Bahrain, civil authorities, diplomats and principal leaders from the Islamic world and other Christian denominations. He also celebrated Mass and met with the vibrant Catholic community in the region.

Ordained for the Diocese of Scranton in 2006, Monsignor Washington, a Wilkes-Barre native, began his diplomatic service for the Vatican in 2015, having served as Deputy Head of Mission of the Apostolic Nunciature (Embassy of the Holy See) in Bolivia and Lithuania prior to his appointment to Rome. He has fulfilled the role as a personal aide and translator for Pope Francis since 2021.