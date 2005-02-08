SWOYERSVILLE – On May 9, 2026, the Swoyersville Council Knights of Columbus made a bus pilgrimage from Swoyersville to the National Centre for Padre Pio in Barto, Pennsylvania.

Organized by the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Council’s Grand Knight Mark Perugino, the day was inspirational including: Reconciliation, Mass, blessing with Padre Pio’s relics, Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet, Lunch, Tour through the Saint Padre Pio Museum, and a film on the founding of the Centre.

The Centre was founded by Vera Calandra whose one daughter was healed by Padre Pio in 1968, a miracle that helped usher in the Saint’s Canonization.