Faithful pray the Rosary during the annual Rosary Novena, which was held for the first time this year at the Oblates Chapel in Laflin. (Photos/Dan Piazza)

LAFLIN – A beloved annual tradition of prayer continued this year in a new location as faithful from across the Diocese of Scranton gathered for the annual Rosary Novena at the Oblates of Saint Joseph Chapel.

Held Oct. 3-11, the nine-day Novena brought the faithful together each evening for the Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet, Exposition of the Most Blessed Sacrament and a spiritual reflection from a priest or deacon.

The theme of this year’s Rosary Novena was “To Jesus through Mary.”

For many years, the annual Novena was held at Saint Lucy Parish in Scranton before moving to Divine Mercy Parish in Scranton recently. This year marked the first time the Novena has been held at the Oblates of Saint Joseph Chapel along Route 315 in Laflin.

For those who have made the Rosary a regular part of their lives, gathering with others to pray each October has become special.

“It’s good to know that I’m not alone and that there are people doing the same thing and praying along with me,” Frank Barbrie of Communion of Saints Parish in Pittston said. “It’s special. You get a good feel of the Holy Spirit.”

Stephen Englot of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Swoyersville said he and his family have prayed the Rosary at home for many years, but there is something different about joining others in prayer before the Blessed Sacrament.

“Sometimes when you say prayers at home you wonder, are we the last ones doing this?” he said. “You look around here and see the intense concentration and piety and it just restores our faith that God is working through the intercession of the Blessed Mother.”

Joan Marzen of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Dupont was particularly encouraged to see many young people participating this year.

“It was absolutely beautiful and inspiring. We need all the prayer that we can in this world,” she said.

For Marzen, the Rosary is a reminder that hope remains even amid a troubled world.

“It shows that there is hope,” she added. “There is hope for us in this world. Never give up.”

For Englot, the experience of praying together offered a glimpse of something even greater.

“The feeling is almost supernatural,” he said. “You’re just in union with the Spirit. Peace and community. It’s almost like a taste of what heaven will be like when we’re praying face to face with our Lord.”