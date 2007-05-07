SCRANTON – Celebrating Mother’s Day this year was unlike any other for Ashley Reedy.

For the very first time, she was able to celebrate it with her son Paxton.

“It is the first Mother’s Day that I’m able to share it with him, and that is something that I prayed for so long to be able to celebrate,” the Saint Eulalia Parish parishioner said.

With the assistance of Saint Joseph’s Center, Reedy and her husband were able to adopt Paxton last year.

“Even though he wasn’t born from me, I’ve just been waiting for him for so long,” Reedy said.

Reedy and many other mothers participated in the Diocese of Scranton’s annual Mother’s Day Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton on May 11, 2025. The liturgy prayerfully recognizes all mothers – but places a special emphasis on foster and adoptive mothers.

“There are families out there that are willing to, and want to, adopt a child because they’ve been praying for it and waiting for it for so long,” Reedy added.

The Mass was celebrated by the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, who also served as homilist.

Beckie Samuel, a parishioner of Saint Patrick Parish in West Scranton, also went through the adoption process in 2022. Her son is turning three in August.

“Mother’s Day is very, very special to me,” Samuel explained. “Before him, we had tried for 11 years and had three losses, so this holiday is very sacred to me because it is one I never thought I would be able to celebrate.”

Samuel praised the work of Saint Joseph’s Center in helping to shepherd the adoption process locally.

“They made it very easy. They communicated with us non-stop. If I had any questions, they were there to respond. They were amazing,” she said.

During the Mass, many adoptive mothers said they prayed for the Saint Joseph’s Center staff, as well as their child’s birth mother, who gave them such an important gift.

“It was so nice to be recognized but more importantly to recognize all the people who helped us come together as a family,” Heather Thomas of Saint Matthew Parish in East Stroudsburg said.

For many in attendance, the Mass was deeply personal. At the conclusion of the Mass, Bishop Bambera blessed all the mothers present.

“We’re celebrating adoption and the fact that (my son) came from mommy’s heart and not my belly,” Thomas added.