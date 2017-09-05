SCRANTON – All women of the Diocese of Scranton are invited to experience this year’s Catholic Women’s Conference, “Full of Grace.” The focus of this year’s event is the special relationship all women have with Mary, the Mother of God. The event takes place Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Marywood University.

The day will begin with opening remarks at 8 a.m. followed by Mass with the Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, at 8:30 a.m. After a short break, featured speaker Father Jeffrey Kirby with talk about Catholic devotion to Mary, our Mother, as our powerful intercessor and as a model of discipleship.

Without missing a beat, Keynote Speaker Colleen Carroll Campbell will take the stage and share her journey from successful author, journalist and former speechwriter to President George W. Bush to a frazzled, sleep deprived mother of twins who discovered God’s vision for her was quite different from her own visions of perfection. Her path of enlightenment and discovery will inspire women to trust in God’s perfect love for them.

When attendees break at noon for lunch, they will be entertained by a musical concert from Molly McManus while they dine. Listening to Ms. McManus sing, “Take my heart, have my soul…perfect love” you will know without a doubt that such a voice could only have come from God. The twenty-four-year-old worship artist from Steubenville, Ohio sings of her past, her sadness, shame, and her encounter with the Holy Spirit and now, experiencing His Perfect Love.

Following the lunch break, featured speaker Deb Hadley will share how the trajectory of her life changed when unimaginable tragedy struck her family, not once, but twice. The loss of two children in separate accidents only nine months apart sent her spiraling into despair. Her journey of faith and restoration led her on a new path as a bereavement manager; helping people who have lost a loved one rediscover joy in a world so defined by loss.

Dunmore native and acclaimed Catholic speaker, Megan Murphy, will also speak to those in attendance. Ms. Murphy had a father who struggled with addictions resulting in a turbulent childhood. Megan’s journey from a misspent youth to her ultimate conversion to the beauty and forgiveness of God’s love was aided by her special relationship with the Blessed Mother. Attendees will accompany Ms. Murphy on the scriptural journey with Mary to discover the profound depth of Our Lady’s role in each woman’s own personal search for joy. Meghan will then lead the audience in saying the Joyful Mysteries of the Rosary.

After a brief break, the day will conclude with Father Kirby leading Eucharistic Adoration, with musical accompaniment by Molly McManus. The conference concludes at 4 p.m. with the announcement of raffle winners and a musical finale.

Olyphant resident and radio personality Natalie Gubala-Magden will moderate the day and keep the program flowing. Participants will enjoy a continental breakfast, lunch and shopping at the Catholic Vendor Marketplace. Cost to attend the conference is $45 for in person ($50 after May 29). Student tickets are $20, and women religious are welcome free of charge. Volunteers are always needed and those who sign up for four hours at the conference will receive a free ticket.

For more information and to register, visit cwcnepa.com.