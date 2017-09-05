Calling all Scouts!

Please mark your calendars for the return of the Diocese of Scranton’s annual Scout Mass on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

All Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Venturing and Campfire Girls and their troops, packs and families from all Scout Councils across the 11 counties of the Diocese are invited to attend. Please wear your Class A dress uniform, no hats please.

Scouts receiving religious badges and their Scout Leaders will meet at the Diocesan Pastoral Center at 6:15 p.m. for the entrance procession. Other troop members and families should proceed directly to the Cathedral. To confirm your award or for any other questions, please email Amy Huntington, Diocesan Scouting Committee Chair, at dccs@dioceseofscranton.org.