SCRANTON – Are you celebrating a milestone wedding anniversary of either 25 or 50 years in 2024?

If so, we invite you to participate in the Diocese of Scranton’s annual Wedding Anniversary Mass that will be held this June.

Every summer, the Diocese holds its Wedding Anniversary Celebration for couples. This year’s Mass will be held on June 23, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will preside at this year’s Wedding Anniversary Mass.

