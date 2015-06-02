SCRANTON – Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, has announced the appointment of Ms. Erin McGrady as Safe Environment Coordinator for the Diocese of Scranton.

Ms. McGrady’s responsibilities will include making sure all diocesan employees in parishes and schools, including coaches and volunteers who have direct contact and routine interaction with children, have up-to-date criminal background and child abuse clearances. The position of Safe Environment Coordinator is also responsible for implementing educational and training programs that help people recognize and effectively respond to the problem of child sexual abuse.

“After being in the direct care field for many years, I wanted to take more of a preventative approach to child abuse and protecting our youth,” McGrady said regarding her new position.

McGrady has a Master’s degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Long Island University and is licensed as a Professional Counselor in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Prior to accepting her new position in the Diocese of Scranton, she worked as a Mental Health Professional at the Friendship House in Forest City and an Outpatient Psychotherapist at Northeast Counseling Services in Hazleton. McGrady believes her background and experience working directly in schools will be an asset to her new position.

“Being in the school districts was a big help, working with children every day,” she explained.

McGrady succeeds Kathy Bolinski, who recently retired, in holding the position as Safe Environment Coordinator. She was able to shadow Ms. Bolinski to learn the roles and responsibilities of her new position.

McGrady is looking forward to working with all parishes and schools in the Diocese.

“Having safe environment managers at each parish and school is a big help. I’m looking forward to getting out and meeting everyone and seeing all the parishes because the diocese covers a large area.”

McGrady also wants parents and members of the public to know she is a resource available to them.

“My door is always open. Please call or email if you need assistance. I have spoken to a number of different parishes already. The welcome has been wonderful,” she added.

McGrady is a parishioner of Saint Rose of Lima Parish in Carbondale, where she serves as a catechist, Eucharistic Minister and Pastoral Council member.