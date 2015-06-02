SCRANTON – Members of the Knights of Columbus recently presented the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, with two charitable donations.

A check for $1,409.35 came from the Knights of Columbus Christopher Fund for the Bishop’s charitable donations.

A separate $5,288 check from the Knights of Columbus, which is to be used for promoting vocations in the diocese, was also presented to Bishop Bambera.

Bishop Bambera was very grateful for both of the presentations from the Knights of Columbus – and expressed sincere thanks for all of the work that the Knights have been doing in our parish communities.

“So often during the course of the past year and a half as we have confronted the consequences of the coronavirus in our lives, the Knights of Columbus were hard at work – helping to feed the hungry, to serve those struggling to make ends meet and to assist many people in providing safe environments for the celebration of Mass,” Bishop Bambera said. “In the midst of all of these exceptional efforts, the Knights of Columbus have continued to promote efforts that deepen our respect for human life. The Knights have also continued to work tirelessly to support our diocesan vocation efforts by adopting seminarians.”

This past year, the Catholic Church had the honor of celebrating the beatification of Blessed Father Michael J. McGivney, who founded the Knights of Columbus to bring fraternal support, assistance and financial aid to those in need.

To learn more about the Pennsylvania Knights of Columbus State Council, visit their website at pakofc.us.