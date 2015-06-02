SCRANTON – Just two days after the 2024 March for Life takes place in Washington, D.C., the faithful of the Diocese of Scranton will join together for the annual ‘Mass for Life’ at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

The Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will serve as principal celebrant and homilist at the Mass, which is being celebrated for a greater respect of all human life, from conception to natural death, and every moment in between.

While pro-life supporters from parishes and organizations in the Diocese of Scranton are expected to join the March for Life in Washington that same week, the ‘Mass for Life’ is an opportunity for all people in the Diocese of Scranton to pray that every life is celebrated, valued and protected.

People attending the ‘Mass for Life’ are encouraged to bring a new pack of diapers to be donated to local organizations that assist mothers in need.

CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton will broadcast the ‘Mass for Life’ live and will make a livestream available on the Diocese of Scranton website and all Diocesan social media platforms.