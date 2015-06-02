His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments, effective as indicated:

Reverend Sergio Leon Pamplona Henao, from ministry in the Diocese of Medellin, Colombia, currently in residence at St. Matthew Parish, East Stroudsburg, to Parochial Vicar, Holy Name of Jesus Parish, West Hazleton, and Holy Rosary Parish, Hazleton, effective January 8, 2024. Father will reside at Annunciation Parish, Hazleton.

Reverend Wilfredo Milan Mamani Cusicanqui, from Parochial Vicar, Holy Name of Jesus Parish, West Hazleton, and Holy Rosary Parish, Hazleton, effective January 15, 2024. Father will return to ministry in the Diocese of Corocoro, Bolivia.