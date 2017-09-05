­ “The challenge that awaits us, then, is to communicate by encountering people, where they are and as they are.”

—Pope Francis, World Communications Day, 2021

Parishes in the Diocese of Scranton will conduct a second collection on the weekend of May 28-29 for the Catholic Communication Campaign (CCC).

Fifty percent of the funds collected remain in the Diocese to support local communications projects. Funding collected during the campaign help to support The Catholic Light newspaper and CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton which provides Daily livestream and broadcast Masses from the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton, as well as numerous other special events and programs.

The other half support the collective communication work of the bishops of the United States as well as other national projects in the United States and around the world.

In 2020 and 2021, Dioceses across the United States used social media platforms and livestreams as a way to access the Mass and engage with their parish communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. With funding from the Catholic Communication Campaign, the Communications Department of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) worked with social media companies, dioceses, and parishes to bring livestreamed Masses into homes during the pandemic.

CCC funds made available bishop-led roundtables on important issues of racism, gun violence, and care for creation online and through Catholic TV and Catholic Faith Network broadcasts.­ The thoroughly redesigned, mobile-friendly USCCB website—launched in late 2020—was made possible with crucial funding from the campaign.

Each day, hundreds of thousands of users visit the USCCB website to find the daily Mass readings, view the daily reflection videos, and get news and resources that strengthen their lives of discipleship.

When you support the Catholic Communication Campaign, you make vital resources like the daily readings available at no charge to hundreds of thousands of people who rely on them each day. Your contribution helps build Christian community, especially in times like today, when digital communications are critical to how we remain connected.