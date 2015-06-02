(March 13, 2020) – At the direction of Governor Tom Wolf, the Diocese of Scranton Catholic School System will now close for two weeks effective immediately.
The Diocese of Scranton Catholic School System will be moving to distance learning effective Monday, March 16, 2020. All teachers have prepared to deliver instruction to our students through the use of our email system. Administrators have been sending regular communication to parents/students through the use of our email system.
As a result of all K-12 school districts in the commonwealth closing, all faith formation classes in parishes should also be cancelled immediately. Programs are encouraged to offer remote or online learning if possible.
The closure decision impacts the following schools:
BRADFORD COUNTY
Epiphany School, Sayre
Saint Agnes School, Towanda
LACKAWANNA COUNTY
All Saints Academy, Scranton
Holy Cross High School, Dunmore
La Salle Academy, Jessup
Our Lady of Peace School, Clarks Green
St. Clare/St. Paul School, Scranton
Saint Mary of Mount Carmel School, Dunmore
LUZERNE COUNTY
Good Shepherd Academy, Kingston
Holy Family Academy, Hazleton
Holy Redeemer High School, Wilkes-Barre
Holy Rosary School, Duryea
Saint Jude School, Mountain Top
Saint Nicholas/Saint Mary School, Wilkes-Barre
Wyoming Area Catholic School, Exeter
MONROE COUNTY
Monsignor McHugh School, Cresco
Notre Dame Elementary School, East Stroudsburg
Notre Dame Jr./Sr. High School, East Stroudsburg
LYCOMING COUNTY
Saint John Neumann Elementary School, Williamsport
Saint John Neumann Jr./Sr. High School, Williamsport
Additional information is available at www.dioceseofscranton.org/catholic-schools.