(March 13, 2020) – At the direction of Governor Tom Wolf, the Diocese of Scranton Catholic School System will now close for two weeks effective immediately.

The Diocese of Scranton Catholic School System will be moving to distance learning effective Monday, March 16, 2020. All teachers have prepared to deliver instruction to our students through the use of our email system. Administrators have been sending regular communication to parents/students through the use of our email system.

As a result of all K-12 school districts in the commonwealth closing, all faith formation classes in parishes should also be cancelled immediately. Programs are encouraged to offer remote or online learning if possible.

The closure decision impacts the following schools:

BRADFORD COUNTY

Epiphany School, Sayre

Saint Agnes School, Towanda

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

All Saints Academy, Scranton

Holy Cross High School, Dunmore

La Salle Academy, Jessup

Our Lady of Peace School, Clarks Green

St. Clare/St. Paul School, Scranton

Saint Mary of Mount Carmel School, Dunmore

LUZERNE COUNTY

Good Shepherd Academy, Kingston

Holy Family Academy, Hazleton

Holy Redeemer High School, Wilkes-Barre

Holy Rosary School, Duryea

Saint Jude School, Mountain Top

Saint Nicholas/Saint Mary School, Wilkes-Barre

Wyoming Area Catholic School, Exeter

MONROE COUNTY

Monsignor McHugh School, Cresco

Notre Dame Elementary School, East Stroudsburg

Notre Dame Jr./Sr. High School, East Stroudsburg

LYCOMING COUNTY

Saint John Neumann Elementary School, Williamsport

Saint John Neumann Jr./Sr. High School, Williamsport

Additional information is available at www.dioceseofscranton.org/catholic-schools.