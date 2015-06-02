SCRANTON, PA (March 16, 2020) – Due to the closure of local schools and the pressing need to help our community in regards to COVID-19, Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton will be offering two additional community food distributions to people in need. The events will take place at the following times/locations:

Thursday, March 19 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at 640 Hemlock Street in Scranton

Saturday, March 21 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Family Center Basement of Saint Rose of Lima Parish in Carbondale