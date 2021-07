SCRANTON (July 15, 2021) – The Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, released a letter to the faithful of the Diocese of Scranton today indicating the Sunday Mass obligation will be reinstated August 15, 2021, in the Diocese of Scranton. This change will also occur in each diocese in Pennsylvania on the same date.

La Diócesis de Scranton anuncia la fecha para restaurar la obligación de la misa dominical