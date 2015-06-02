His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments, effective as follows:

Clergy Assignments:

Bryant, Rev. Michael M., from Pastor, St. John Neumann Parish, Scranton, effective July 20, 2021, to Pastor, Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea, effective August 2, 2021.

Mosley, Rev. Joseph J., from Assistant Pastor, St. Ignatius Loyola Parish, Kingston, to Pastor, St. Peter’s Parish, Wellsboro, effective August 11, 2021.

Sterowski, Rev. Scott P., from Pastor, St. Paul of the Cross, Scranton, to Pastor, Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant, and Blessed Sacrament Parish, Throop, effective July 20, 2021.

Toomey, Rev. Daniel A., from Pastor, Gate of Heaven Parish, Dallas, and Our Lady of Victory Parish, Harvey’s Lake, to Pastor, Epiphany Parish, Sayre, effective August 11, 2021.