SCRANTON – With sincere thanks to the more than 20,000 supporters of the Diocesan Annual Appeal, the Diocese of Scranton joyfully announces that the $4.5 million goal for 2021 has been surpassed.

This is the first time since 2018 that the diocese has reached its fundraising goal. More than half of parishes, 57 in total, reached their goals as well.

“This overwhelming support for the Annual Appeal, its ministries and programs, is an expression of our parishioners’ belief in sharing God’s mercy and love,” the Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, said. “I am continually uplifted by the depth of their faith and generosity.”

Appeal funds help the Diocese of Scranton provide valuable services to the most vulnerable in our community, while simultaneously spreading the good news of the Church.

Now that the 2021 Diocesan Annual Appeal has closed, the Diocese also looks forward to the new fundraising year, which began on July 1. Parishioners and supporters will notice a new look for some materials, as well as an effort to collect funds earlier than in previous years.

“Our goal is to put our benefactors’ gifts to work as soon as possible while running a cost effective campaign,” Luciana C. Musto, Interim Director of Development, said. “The Diocese of Scranton simply cannot do God’s work without the generosity of our donors and we are grateful for their unwavering support through difficult times.”

Donor outreach will be a focus this coming year. All donors with an email address will receive special communications from the bishop throughout the year. The emails will include stories about how Appeal funds are being used, exciting opportunities, and special prayers.

Gifts of all sizes are welcome. A great option is a monthly recurring gift on a credit card, which can be worked into a donor’s budget at a small amount.

For example, just $10 a month becomes a $100 gift when given over a ten month period.

“Monthly giving is both a manageable and easy way to make your support of the Diocesan Annual Appeal fit into your budget,” Musto said.

The Diocesan Annual Appeal is a major source of revenue for many ministries and agencies of the Diocese of Scranton. Gifts made to the Appeal support Catholic Social Services, Catholic Education, Catholic Communications, Parish Life, Vocations and Retired Priests, and Social Justice Grants.

If you wish to make a gift to the 2022 Diocesan Annual Appeal, kindly donate online at www.AnnualAppeal.org, call the Diocesan Development Office at (570) 207-2250 or send a check with “Diocesan Annual Appeal” and the name of your parish on the memo line to: Development Office, Diocese of Scranton, 300 Wyoming Avenue, Scranton, PA 18503.