SCRANTON – The 2021 Diocesan Annual Appeal, Rising Together in Christ, has raised more than $4.1 million in gifts and pledges, currently bringing the campaign to 91% of the $4.5 million goal. Forty-seven parishes have surpassed their parish goal for the Annual Appeal.

“I am grateful to all of our Diocesan parishioners, pastors, parish representatives and regional chairs who support the Diocesan Annual Appeal. Your continued generosity to our local Church makes it possible for our Diocesan ministries to positively impact thousands of lives each year,” Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, said. “With support from parishioners at all of our parishes, I believe we have an opportunity to reach the Appeal goal this year. Our local Church is best when each one of us uses our gifts to build up one another.”

“Due to the pandemic, we have not been reaching our Appeal goal in the past few years. This has an impact on the services we are able to offer and the number of people we are able to serve. With the help of parishioners throughout the Diocese, we have an opportunity to reach the Appeal goal this year and fully serve all those who come to us in need,” Jim Bebla, Diocesan Secretary for Development, added. “Gifts of any amount, when combined with the gifts of others, make a tremendous impact on the lives of others.”

Diocesan programs and services rely on gifts to the Annual Appeal – ministries such as Catholic Social Services and parish social justice programs that compassionately provide to those most in need in our community; education in our parishes and schools that prepare children for fulfilling, responsible and faith-centered lives; sustained support for our current and retired priests and those preparing for the priesthood; faith formation programs that strengthen our parish communities; and Catholic communication programs that spread the Gospel and build up the body of Christ.

For information on the Diocesan programs supported by Appeal or to make a donation online, visit www.annualappeal.org. Gifts may also be made by calling the Diocesan Development Office at (570) 207-2250 or by sending a donation to: Diocesan Annual Appeal, 300 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA, 18503-1279.