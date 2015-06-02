SCRANTON – Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, celebrated Mass for the 30th World Day of the Sick on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

The annual Mass is an opportunity to devote special attention to the sick and to those who provide them with assistance and care both in health care institutions and within families and communities.

The Mass also featured the Litany of Anointing.

“Through Jesus’ example of selfless love, we find the pattern for our life’s journey. Through His cross and resurrection, we discover the path to salvation. Through this wonderful Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick, every one of us who approaches it with faith and hope will be touched by the closeness of God’s love. Some of us may experience a physical healing. All of us will encounter the merciful presence of the Lord Jesus who promises to touch our spirits and give us peace,” the bishop said.