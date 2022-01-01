WILLIAMSPORT – For the last four years, the faithful from Saint Boniface Parish in Williamsport and Saint Lawrence Parish in South Williamsport have joined forces to serve their community in many ways.

Every Friday, parishioners from the linked parishes fill the kitchen at Sojourner Truth Ministries on High Street in Williamsport to prepare and serve food to those in need.

“It is such a gratifying experience to be here,” parishioner Barbara Coolidge said. “You learn a lot and you chat with people if they’re willing to have a conversation.”

Sojourner Truth Ministries serves lunch six days a week to people in the community who are hungry, food insecure, homeless or might simply be in need of fellowship. On average, the agency serves approximately 20,000 meals each year.

Saint Boniface and Saint Lawrence Parishes have roughly 35 people who regularly volunteer at the facility, dishing up hope to the community one plate at a time.

“Sometimes it’s the only meal that they have for the day, the homeless people who come and now we’re able to give them take-out food to take home with them so they have something for an evening meal if they want,” parishioner Susan Lingg explained.

This year, Saint Boniface and Saint Lawrence Parishes received a social justice grant from the Diocesan Annual Appeal to support their volunteer efforts.

That money, which is made possible by generous gifts to the 2022 Diocesan Annual Appeal, will have a direct impact in helping our brothers and sisters in need in the greater Williamsport area and beyond.

“This is the first time that we’ve applied and been awarded a grant so we were very excited to hear about it. It is going to mean a lot to us. We have a lot of ideas,” Lingg said.

Through social justice grants, parishes like Saint Boniface and Saint Lawrence are able to carry the Gospel message of service beyond church walls.

“It is good to have our name out there and to let people know that our churches are involved in mission throughout our community,” Lingg added.

For those who benefit from the meals at Sojourner Truth Ministries, they couldn’t be more appreciative of the volunteer efforts.

“There are people out there that care, care about giving to others,” Shawn Bower of Williamsport said.

“They’re (volunteers) here out of the kindness of their own heart, whether they’re preparing the food or helping to serve it,” Shawn Watkins of Williamsport added. “There’s nothing more important than the heart of a volunteer.”

Gifts of all sizes to the 2022 Diocesan Annual Appeal are welcomed and appreciated. If you wish to make a gift, kindly donate online at

AnnualAppeal.org, call the Diocesan Development Office at (570) 207-2250, or visit annualappealorg.

PARISHES RECEIVING A SOCIAL JUSTICE TRUST FUND GRANT IN 2022

All Saints Parish, Plymouth $4,600

Homelessness/Emergency Assistance/Pro-Life Ministries

Christ the King Parish, Archbald $5,000

Parish Food Pantry/Emergency Assistance/Grief Ministry

Church of the Resurrection, Muncy $3,000

Parish Food Pantry/Pro-Life Ministries/Care of the Earth

Church of Saint John the Apostle, East Stroudsburg $5,000

Hispanic and Cultural Diversity

Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston $5,000

Parish Food Pantry/Counseling Programs

Epiphany Parish, Sayre $5,000

Care for the Elderly

Gate of Heaven Parish, Dallas $4,145

Pro-Life Ministries

Holy Child Parish, Mansfield $3,140

Parish Health Ministry Programs

Mary, Mother of God Parish, Scranton $2,745

Social Justice Education/Pro-Life Ministries

Most Holy Trinity Parish, Susquehanna $4,800

Parish Food Pantry/Hispanic Outreach

Nativity of the BVM Parish, Tunkhannock $2,000

Hunger & Food Insecurity

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Wyalusing $5,000

Parish Food Pantry/Emergency Assistance

Our Lady of Victory Parish, Harveys Lake $3,500

Homelessness

Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Jermyn $3,000

Prison Ministry/Hispanic Ministry

Saint Ann Basilica Parish, Scranton $3,655

Parish Food Pantry/Care for the Elderly

Saint Ann Parish, Shohola $2,500

Care for the Elderly

St. Boniface/St. Lawrence Parishes, Williamsport $5,000

Hunger & Food Insecurity/Emergency Assistance/Grief Ministry

Saint Eulalia Parish, Roaring Brook Township $750

Youth Helping Youth Summer Food Program

Saint Joachim Church, Meshoppen $2,500

Hispanic Ministry Outreach

Saint John Bosco Parish, Conyngham $5,000

Pro-Life Ministries/Food Pantry/Emergency Assistance

Saint John Neumann Parish, Lords Valley $2,500

Care for the Elderly

Saint John the Evangelist Parish, Pittston $3,500

Grief Ministry/Social Justice Education

Saint Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston $3,500

Community Meals

Saint Joseph Parish, Matamoras $5,000

Emergency Assistance/Prison Ministry/Parish Nurse Ministry

Saint Mary of the Lake Parish, Lake Winola $3,000

Hunger & Food Insecurity

Saint Matthew Parish, East Stroudsburg $5,000

Hispanic Ministry/Homelessness

Saint Nicholas Parish, Wilkes-Barre $5,000

Social Concerns and Hunger Programs

Saint Patrick Parish, Milford $5,000

Emergency Assistance/Prison Ministry/Parish Nurse Ministry

Saint Paul Parish, Scranton $5,000

Parish Food Pantry

Saint Peter Parish, Wellsboro $3,000

Food Pantry/Prison Ministry

Saint Thomas More Parish, Lake Ariel $3,500

Care for the Elderly

Saint Vincent de Paul Parish, Milford $400

Grief Ministry

Donate Now at AnnualAppeal.org