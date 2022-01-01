WILLIAMSPORT – For the last four years, the faithful from Saint Boniface Parish in Williamsport and Saint Lawrence Parish in South Williamsport have joined forces to serve their community in many ways.
Every Friday, parishioners from the linked parishes fill the kitchen at Sojourner Truth Ministries on High Street in Williamsport to prepare and serve food to those in need.
“It is such a gratifying experience to be here,” parishioner Barbara Coolidge said. “You learn a lot and you chat with people if they’re willing to have a conversation.”
Sojourner Truth Ministries serves lunch six days a week to people in the community who are hungry, food insecure, homeless or might simply be in need of fellowship. On average, the agency serves approximately 20,000 meals each year.
Saint Boniface and Saint Lawrence Parishes have roughly 35 people who regularly volunteer at the facility, dishing up hope to the community one plate at a time.
“Sometimes it’s the only meal that they have for the day, the homeless people who come and now we’re able to give them take-out food to take home with them so they have something for an evening meal if they want,” parishioner Susan Lingg explained.
This year, Saint Boniface and Saint Lawrence Parishes received a social justice grant from the Diocesan Annual Appeal to support their volunteer efforts.
That money, which is made possible by generous gifts to the 2022 Diocesan Annual Appeal, will have a direct impact in helping our brothers and sisters in need in the greater Williamsport area and beyond.
“This is the first time that we’ve applied and been awarded a grant so we were very excited to hear about it. It is going to mean a lot to us. We have a lot of ideas,” Lingg said.
Through social justice grants, parishes like Saint Boniface and Saint Lawrence are able to carry the Gospel message of service beyond church walls.
“It is good to have our name out there and to let people know that our churches are involved in mission throughout our community,” Lingg added.
For those who benefit from the meals at Sojourner Truth Ministries, they couldn’t be more appreciative of the volunteer efforts.
“There are people out there that care, care about giving to others,” Shawn Bower of Williamsport said.
“They’re (volunteers) here out of the kindness of their own heart, whether they’re preparing the food or helping to serve it,” Shawn Watkins of Williamsport added. “There’s nothing more important than the heart of a volunteer.”
Gifts of all sizes to the 2022 Diocesan Annual Appeal are welcomed and appreciated. If you wish to make a gift, kindly donate online at
AnnualAppeal.org, call the Diocesan Development Office at (570) 207-2250, or visit annualappealorg.
PARISHES RECEIVING A SOCIAL JUSTICE TRUST FUND GRANT IN 2022
All Saints Parish, Plymouth $4,600
Homelessness/Emergency Assistance/Pro-Life Ministries
Christ the King Parish, Archbald $5,000
Parish Food Pantry/Emergency Assistance/Grief Ministry
Church of the Resurrection, Muncy $3,000
Parish Food Pantry/Pro-Life Ministries/Care of the Earth
Church of Saint John the Apostle, East Stroudsburg $5,000
Hispanic and Cultural Diversity
Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston $5,000
Parish Food Pantry/Counseling Programs
Epiphany Parish, Sayre $5,000
Care for the Elderly
Gate of Heaven Parish, Dallas $4,145
Pro-Life Ministries
Holy Child Parish, Mansfield $3,140
Parish Health Ministry Programs
Mary, Mother of God Parish, Scranton $2,745
Social Justice Education/Pro-Life Ministries
Most Holy Trinity Parish, Susquehanna $4,800
Parish Food Pantry/Hispanic Outreach
Nativity of the BVM Parish, Tunkhannock $2,000
Hunger & Food Insecurity
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Wyalusing $5,000
Parish Food Pantry/Emergency Assistance
Our Lady of Victory Parish, Harveys Lake $3,500
Homelessness
Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Jermyn $3,000
Prison Ministry/Hispanic Ministry
Saint Ann Basilica Parish, Scranton $3,655
Parish Food Pantry/Care for the Elderly
Saint Ann Parish, Shohola $2,500
Care for the Elderly
St. Boniface/St. Lawrence Parishes, Williamsport $5,000
Hunger & Food Insecurity/Emergency Assistance/Grief Ministry
Saint Eulalia Parish, Roaring Brook Township $750
Youth Helping Youth Summer Food Program
Saint Joachim Church, Meshoppen $2,500
Hispanic Ministry Outreach
Saint John Bosco Parish, Conyngham $5,000
Pro-Life Ministries/Food Pantry/Emergency Assistance
Saint John Neumann Parish, Lords Valley $2,500
Care for the Elderly
Saint John the Evangelist Parish, Pittston $3,500
Grief Ministry/Social Justice Education
Saint Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston $3,500
Community Meals
Saint Joseph Parish, Matamoras $5,000
Emergency Assistance/Prison Ministry/Parish Nurse Ministry
Saint Mary of the Lake Parish, Lake Winola $3,000
Hunger & Food Insecurity
Saint Matthew Parish, East Stroudsburg $5,000
Hispanic Ministry/Homelessness
Saint Nicholas Parish, Wilkes-Barre $5,000
Social Concerns and Hunger Programs
Saint Patrick Parish, Milford $5,000
Emergency Assistance/Prison Ministry/Parish Nurse Ministry
Saint Paul Parish, Scranton $5,000
Parish Food Pantry
Saint Peter Parish, Wellsboro $3,000
Food Pantry/Prison Ministry
Saint Thomas More Parish, Lake Ariel $3,500
Care for the Elderly
Saint Vincent de Paul Parish, Milford $400
Grief Ministry
