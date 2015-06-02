On June 14, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera will celebrate a Wedding Anniversary Mass at 2:30 p.m. in the Cathedral of Saint Peter, Scranton, for couples celebrating their 25th or 50th year of marriage in 2020.

This is an occasion to recognize the role married couples play in the Church’s mission to bring God’s faithful love into the world. Couples will have the opportunity to renew their commitment to marriage and to receive a blessing on their marriage from the Bishop.

A reception will follow in the Diocesan Pastoral Center, where anniversary couples will be able to have their picture taken with the Bishop.

Eligible couples should give their names and an April mailing address to their parish office before March 16. Parish lists are due to the Office for Parish Life by March 23.