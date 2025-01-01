Eighth-grade students in the Children’s Faith Formation Program at the Church of St. Patrick’s in Milford recently participated in a Retreat as part of their preparation for the receipt of the sacrament of Confirmation, to be held on Pentecost Sunday.

Confirmation is one of the seven sacraments in the Catholic Church. It is also one of the three sacraments of initiation, the other two being Baptism and First Holy Communion. In Confirmation, the individual is “sealed with the gift of the Holy Spirit”, deepening the commitment as missionary witnesses to Jesus Christ in daily life.

The Retreat, which featured prayer, group activities, videos, discussion, role playing, art and receipt of the sacrament of Reconciliation, was led by Kristin Travis of the Diocese of Scranton.