His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments, effective July 1, 2025:

Reverend John V. Polednak, V.E., from Episcopal Vicar for Clergy to retirement.

Reverend Seth D. Wasnock, V.F., to Episcopal Vicar for Clergy. Father Wasnock will remain Pastor, Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, Carbondale.