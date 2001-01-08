Amazon Wish List for Carbondale: https://a.co/9ccod4S

Amazon Wish List for Scranton: https://www.amazon.com/…/ls/1LELWDWC7FHON/ref=hz_ls_biz_ex

SCRANTON – Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton is once again hoping to make Christmas special for thousands of area children through its annual Gifts for Kids program.

The agency is currently seeking donations of toys and gifts to provide to children in Scranton, Carbondale, and Hazleton. Program coordinators say they are experiencing an increase in the number of families registered for assistance heading into the 2025 Christmas season.

In Carbondale, 280 children have already registered for the program – an increase of 10-15 children compared to last year.

“Our distribution is going to be on Tuesday, Dec. 9 for registered families,” Jolette Lyons, Catholic Social Services Director of Lackawanna County Offices, said. “Anyone who missed registration – including grandparents who might need something – we’re having a second-chance giveaway on Dec. 10 from 8 a.m. to noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.”

In Carbondale, registered parents or guardians will have the opportunity to “shop” for their children, selecting one large gift, two smaller gifts, stocking stuffers, coats, hats, gloves, socks, puzzles, books, and games. All items are new and unwrapped to allow families a dignified and personalized shopping experience.

Dominique Draper, who helps to coordinate the Christmas program in Carbondale, said it provides critical support to families already struggling with rising grocery costs.

“It’s so easy to get down on yourself when you’re going through hard times,” she said. “Our mission is to make sure everybody who walks through these doors feels understood and welcome.”

In Scranton, the Christmas Gifts for Kids program is conducted in partnership with Friends of the Poor and Catherine McAuley Center, ensuring a coordinated response to families in need.

Across all three locations, CSS is asking the public to help restock its supply of toys and gifts. The community can donate in several ways:

• Amazon Wish Lists (Scan the QR Codes and the toys will be sent directly to CSS offices)

• Monetary Donations

• Toy Drives through local parishes or community groups

“The local community has already started donating,” Lyons said. “Our local parishes, agencies and everyone is always so generous.”