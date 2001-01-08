CARBONDALE – Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton reported a notable increase of new families and individuals visiting its food pantries this fall, mirroring a trend seen across Pennsylvania and the nation following recent disruptions to federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Even before the temporary freeze in SNAP disbursements, the CSS Carbondale food pantry was experiencing a steady rise in new households seeking help.

In August 2025, the pantry served 39 new families and 794 returning families. That number grew in September, when 51 new families and 783 returning families came through the doors. In October, the pantry assisted 46 new families and 972 returning families – the highest monthly total this year.

“We’ve seen an increase in families coming in for help with the food pantry and the clothing room,” Jolette Lyons, Catholic Social Services Director of Lackawanna County Offices, said. “It is not what people typically think of as ‘the poor.’ It is the working poor. They are families that are struggling to keep their children fed and their households running.”

Dominique Draper, manager of the Carbondale pantry, echoed that sentiment.

“With the SNAP benefits being put on halt and with just the holidays in general, people are finding less food coming into their household and so they need us more,” she said.

The rise in need is not limited to Carbondale. Other Catholic Social Services food pantries in Wilkes-Barre and Hazleton are also experiencing significant increases in requests for food assistance.

At Saint Joseph Food Pantry in Hazleton, 24 new families sought help during one week – the week of Nov. 3, 2025, contributing to a total of 169 families and 515 individuals served in just the span of the three days that pantry was open during that week.

Community advocates anticipate these increases will continue until the federal food assistance funds stabilize now that the federal government has reopened.

Despite the strain, Lyons said the local community has responded generously.

“The Upper Valley takes care of themselves. They take care of their community. They take care of their neighbors,” Lyons said.

Draper added that community support makes an immediate difference.

“I’ve had people come in and say, ‘What do you need, let me go and grab it,’” she explained. “We’ve had so much support.”

Catholic Social Services encourages those who are able to donate non-perishable food, winter clothing, or to simply volunteer time. To make an online donation specifically for CSS food pantries, visit dioceseofscranton.org/css/catholic-social-services and click on the “Donate Now” tab.