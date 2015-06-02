 

Shown left to right are participating Knights of Columbus Grand Knights and Council Representatives: (1st Row) Michael Yavorchak, G.K. Plymouth Council 984; James Ford, G.K. Nanticoke Council 913; Rev. Gerald J. Gurka Pastor;    Christopher Calore, Plymouth Council 984 and Rally Coordinator; Mike Frantz, P.G.K., Sacred Heart, Glen Lyon Council 10676; Paul S. Makuch, past G.K., P.F.N., Wilkes-Barre Council 302;    (2nd Row)  George Grantuskas, P.G.K. Plymouth Council 984; Thomas Havrilak, G.K. Kingston Assumpta Council 3987; Francis Kennedy, past G.K., District 44 Deputy, Ashley Council 12089; John Duesler, past G.K., P.F.N., Kingston Assumpta Council 3987; Sam Wolfe, F.N., Color Cor Commander, Plymouth Council 11901; David Miller, Recording Secretary, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Swoyersville Council 12976; and Matt Owazany, P.G.K., Dist. Deputy, Plymouth Council 984.

The combined Knights of Columbus Councils of Wyoming Valley will host their 44th annual Rosary Rally on Sunday, September 26th, at St. John the Baptist Church, 126 Nesbitt Street, Larksvillle, Pa.. Father Gerald J. Gurka is Pastor.

The Knights of Columbus will begin a Rosary Procession with the Our Lady of Fatima Statue, followed by the participating faithful, at 2 pm on the Parish Grounds.

The Rosary is dedicated to prayer and sacrifice in reparation for sin and for the salvation of souls as Our Lady has requested at Fatima, Portugal.

Those unable to process are invited to go directly to the Church at 3 pm., at which time the Knights will lead the Glorious Mysteries of the Rosary. Sunday’s Eucharistic Liturgy will be celebrated at 3:20 pm, immediately following the Rosary. Refreshments will be served after Mass.  All are welcome.

 

 