SCRANTON – The “Refresh Your Faith” Conference for Catholic Women is coming back this summer!

The conference, “Full of Grace,” is an opportunity for women to explore their faith and deepen their relationship with Mary, the Mother of God.

All women are invited to participate in this year’s conference on Saturday, June 11, beginning at 8 a.m. on the campus of Marywood University.

Keynote speaker, Colleen Carroll Campbell, an award-winning author, journalist, and former presidential speechwriter will share her spiritual journey with the Saints and her special devotion to Mary.

Another featured speaker is Debra Hadley, who will share how unfathomable tragedy struck her family not once, but twice. She will share her journey from the depths of despair to rediscovering her faith and restoring her will to live and to reach out to others.

Featured speaker Father Jeffrey Kirby will address our Catholic devotion to Mary, our Mother, as our powerful intercessor and as a model of discipleship.

Dunmore native Megan Murphy, a Catholic speaker, teacher, and evangelist will talk about the Joyful Mysteries of the Rosary, which all focus on Our Mother, Mary. As each prayer of the rosary is said, a candle will be lit. When the rosary is completed, the room will be aglow with an illuminated candlelit rosary.

Guiding the participants through the day will be Olyphant native, Natalie Gubala-Magdon, founder of the “15 Minute Rosary.”

Mass will be celebrated by Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, and worship artist Molly McManus will provide inspirational music throughout the day.

Participants can also enjoy a continental breakfast, lunch and shopping at the Catholic Vendor Marketplace.

Early-bird registrations are now available at $45 per person (the price increases to $50 after May 29). Student tickets are $20, and women religious are welcome free of charge.

Volunteers are always needed and those who sign up for four hours at the conference will receive a free ticket. For more information and to register, visit cwcnepa.com.