CARBONDALE, PA (September 4, 2019) – With an influx of dozens of new families to its food pantries in Lackawanna County in August, Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton is now asking for the public’s help to assist our neighbors in need.

The shelves at both the Carbondale and Scranton facilities are nearly empty as the summer nears an end and students return to school.

A severe shortage of food forced the Scranton food pantry location, 638 Hemlock Street, to cancel its one-day-a-week service on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

In Carbondale, just in the month of August 2019, the Catholic Social Services Food Pantry assisted 81 new families as well as 621 households including 477 children.

The Diocese of Scranton Office for Parish Life has reached out to parishes in the region and many have started to collect food for the two locations. Any assistance from the public is also appreciated.

Donations of any non-perishable food items is welcome, including pasta, pasta sauce, macaroni and cheese, tuna, canned vegetables, instant potatoes, chili, jelly, breakfast items, cereal, pancake mix or oatmeal.

Donations can be dropped off during the week at the following locations:

Catholic Social Services Scranton Catholic Social Services Carbondale

516 Fig Street, Scranton 34 River Street, Carbondale

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Online monetary donations can also be made at: https://www.dioceseofscranton.org/css/contribute/

(Gifts for the food pantries can be designated by using CSS Lackawanna/Wayne County)