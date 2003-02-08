DUPONT – Two newly linked parishes in Luzerne County joined forces at the start of Lent to offer something they had not experienced in years – a parish mission designed to renew hearts and strengthen unity in Christ.

From Feb. 26-28, parishioners from Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Dupont, and Queen of the Apostles Parish, Avoca, gathered for “Return to the Heart of the Father,” a three-day Lenten retreat led by national Catholic speaker Allan Wright.

Hosted at both parish churches, the retreat featured opportunities for Mass, Eucharistic Adoration, Stations of the Cross, a communal penance service and multiple presentations – along with shared meals that gave parishioners time to connect.

“We decided to begin Lent with three days of prayer to reflect upon God’s love for us as we return to the heart of the Father,” Father Thomas Petro, pastor of both parishes, said.

This marks the first Lent the two communities are together in a formal linkage, and the retreat was planned intentionally to build a sense of togetherness.

“It was our hope to allow the parishioners from both parishes to come together and get to know each other in a better way, but also find unity in Christ,” Father Petro added.

The mission was made possible through a grant from the Catholic Ministries Appeal.

Wright, an author, adjunct professor at Seton Hall University and Executive Director of the N.J. Family Policy Center, brought Scripture to life through real life stories.

He encouraged participants to recognize the “silent witnesses” of the Gospel – figures such as the servants at Cana and the friends of the paralytic – who made a difference without saying a word.

He also focused on practical reflections of family life and discipleship.

“So much of what Jesus does takes place in the home – his teaching, healing, forgiving, sharing meals – it doesn’t take place on the sandy shores of the Galilee or the bustling streets of Jerusalem but in the home,” he added. “How can we bring our faith alive in the home?”

Parishioners said the retreat left a lasting impression.

“I thought it was fantastic,” parishioner Gary Beccaloni said. “I loved his presentation, his humor, it was an amazing three days.”

Scott Hilenski, who attended all three days, appreciated the insights Wright provided.

“He had a great way of portraying images through meditations that he’s had from different parts of Scripture that you usually don’t hear about,” he said.

In the days since the retreat ended, Father Petro said it offered much more than simply words of positive feedback.

“This retreat, for us, provided us with a great gift – inner renewal,” Father Petro stated. “I could really feel among our people a certain joy and lightness of spirit.”